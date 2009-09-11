Longview couple accused of attempted baby abduction

Posted By Grant Dade - bio | email

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Ashley Harris, B/F, age 19 (06/13/1990) and Casey Bradford, B/M, age 19 (07/10/1990) of Longview, for Burglary of a Habitation with the intent to commit a Felony (Kidnapping).

On August 29, 2009, Ashley Harris approached a mother of a newborn child in her hospital room at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital while looking for another patient. Harris struck up a conversation with her while attempting to look for someone else. Harris stated that she had several new items of baby clothing that she would be willing to give to the new mother. The two exchanged phone numbers to get together at a later date and time.

On September 7, 2009, Harris contacted the mother by phone and received directions to her residence in Tyler. Around 2:00 p.m. that day, a B/M suspect identified later as Casey Bradford entered the victim's residence located at 2816 Carter Street, Tyler without permission and portrayed himself to be a Department of Human Services Official. Bradford stated that he wanted to remove the child from the home due to an on-going investigation.

The mother recognized that something was not right and told Bradford he was not getting her child. After Bradford realized that relatives were on their way to the residence, he left using an excuse to get something from his vehicle.

Tyler and Longview Police Investigators determined that Ashley Harris and Casey Bradford were working in concert to abduct a newborn child from the victim's residence.

On September 10, 2009, Harris and Bradford were arrested in Longview by Detective Gregg Roberts and Detective Dennis Mathews of the Tyler Police Department with the assistance of Longview P.D. and the U.S. Marshal's Service. Both suspects were charged with a 1st degree Felony; bond was set at $500,000.

©2009 KLTV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.