New pictures released on credit union robbery

Picture of suspect's car in front of the credit union (Source: Texarkana, AR Police)

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - Texarkana Police have released new security camera pictures and new information related to the armed robbery of a credit union.

Police say the suspect and details of the robbery match those of a March 18 armed robbery at a CitiBank branch in Fort Worth, TX.

On Friday, Sept. 11 about 9 am, Texarkana, Arkansas police say a masked robber went into the Red River Federal Credit Union on Trinity Blvd, pulled a handgun, and ordered everyone inside to go into the vault.

Police say the man then jumped the counter and took an unknown amount of money from the teller drawers.

According to authorities, as the robber got into a car to drive off, a customer in the drive-thru started following the suspect. When they got to the intersection of Sanderson Lane and Trinity Blvd. the robber pulled a gun and shot at the customer.

The customer was not injured.

Police continue to investigate the robbery and look for the suspect's vehicle, believed to be a light-colored 4-door Dodge Stratus with a possible license plate number 798 MGT.

The robber was described as being 5' 7" tall, about 180 pounds and speaking with a deep voice. He was wearing a grey-hooded sweatshirt, yellow gloves, a black hunting mask and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call FBI agents Carl Malloy or Randall Harris at 870-774-7682, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Dept. at 903-798-3130, or Texarkana area CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.

