From the Frontlines: A 9/11 message from Pat

Today is a very important day for our nation as we honor those who perished on this date eight years ago.

It strikes deeply for those of us serving here in Iraq today, because that is the reason we are here to fight the same terror that struck at the heart of our country and took so many innocent lives on that morning of September 11th, 2001.

I offer my thoughts and prayers for the victim's families who must carry on and for all of those serving in uniform who have fought the good fight so that every citizen in the United States can remain free.

Remember the brave. Pray for their strength and courage.

God bless.

Pat