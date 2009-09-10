Cyber Innovation Center gets $1M in funding

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSLA) - Bossier City's Cyber Innovation Center just got a big financial boost from Washington.

According to Louisiana Senator David Vitter, $1M in government funding for the center was approved Thursday when the Senate Appropriations committee approved the 2010 Department of Defense Appropriations Bill.

"The Cyber Innovation Center plays an important role in the economy of Northwest Louisiana," Vitter said in a written statement. "The center serves as a valuable hub for businesses, education and training in the Shreveport area. And working in conjunction with Barksdale Air Force base, the center provides much needed training and technologies that help support our military's national defense missions, both here at home and in combat theatres throughout the world."

The money will help the center find technology which can be used to protect the nation from cyber warfare.

