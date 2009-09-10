Police say man stabbed after he wouldn't cave in robbery

By Liz Elan - bio | email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Police say it was a bloody scene upstairs at an apartment building at 1751 Irving place in Shreveport.



It was around 10pm Thursday when police say a man with multiple stab wounds ran downstairs to a neighbor for help. It was 29 year old Jesse Lusardi. Police say he and another man were staying at the home of a mutual friend.

"Both men are homeless friends of some type and one of then did some work and got paid and the other tried to take his money," said Sgt. Tom Oster.

Police say Lusardi put of a fight for his earnings and 28 year old Daniel Day stabbed him multiple times in the head, chest and arms.

"His injuries were severe enough to where he looked like he wasn't going to make it," said Oster.

Lusardi is in fair condition at LSU hospital.