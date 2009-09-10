Traffic stop of Shreveport Marshal Caldwell - 3 views

Using a Freedom of Information Act request to the Bossier Parish District Attorney's Office, we were able to obtain dashcam video and audio shot by three Louisiana State Troopers involved in the traffic stop of Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell.

Several instances of profanity required us to cover up the offending words, and we used a blur-box to hide the license plate of Mr. Caldwell's car. The rest of the content within the videos is unedited. The audio was adjusted to removed unnecessary background noise, but the content is intact with the exception of the previously mentioned profanity.

The first three videos are from the car of Trooper Pegues, who initiated the traffic stop. The second three videos come from Trooper Spinney's patrol unit. The final video was recorded by Trooper Mondello's car.