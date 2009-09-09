Independent investigation of Office of Community Development

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport City Councilman Ron Webb has called a special meeting in hopes of passing a resolution to allow an independent investigation into the Office of Community Development.

The meeting will take place Thursday at 2pm inside Government Plaza.

Councilman Webb says if the resolution is passed, he will appoint himself, as well as council members Joyce Bowman and Monty Walford to a sub-committee to oversee the investigation.

"I think that we need to do what we can to bring the trust back to the citizens of Shreveport," says Councilman Webb. "(There's) still a lot of unanswered questions, and I'm hoping this investigation will open the doors for anyone out there who has information."

This special meeting comes on the heels of the arrests of four contractors and three inspectors in connection with a fraud investigation within the Office of Community of Development.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.