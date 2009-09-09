Woman goes to jail after brawl

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A big brawl in a Shreveport neighborhood sent one person to the hospital and another to jail.

It happened in the 100 block of East Lister, in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.

Officers arrived on the scene, responding to a call concerning a fight and found a group of women in an all-out brawl, using various types of weapons.

One woman was taken to LSU Hospital with a stab wound, while another was arrested for aggravated battery.

