Haughton man arrested for theft by BSO

HAUGHTON, LA (KSLA) -The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office has put an end to a Haughton man's theft spree.

33-year-old Aaron Christopher Thomas now faces a charge of illegal possession of stolen things and a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.

Bossier deputies say Thomas already has a lengthy criminal history, which includes 13 arrests for vehicle burglaries, two arrest for building burglaries, one robbery arrest and one unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon arrest.

Bossier officials say they were tipped off by his girlfriend's father, who told deputies Thomas had some of the stolen items on his property.

Deputies confiscated a 2006 Ford Pickup, a 2009 Air Stream Travel Trailer and a tractor among other possible stolen items.

Bossier Sheriff Investigators say more vehicles have been found on the 12 acre piece of land off Stewart Rd. in Haughton, Louisiana and those items may also be stolen.

Deputies say Thomas may soon face additional charges, at this time; Thomas is in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a bond set at $450,000.

