LaChip Reaches out to kids in rural areas

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Healthcare for every child in Northwest Louisiana is the mission of dozens of LaChip outreach members who gathered at Shreveport's Medicaid office before a three day blitz.

They will be headed out to rural areas throughout this region to get LaChip application out to families who might not have the means to come into Shreveport.

One representative said 5% of children in Northwest Louisiana without children and there goal, through LaChip, is to get as many of those qualified children insured.

Representative Patrick Williams was also at the blitz launch. As an advocate for healthcare and children, Williams says he hopes LaChip in this region will expand coverage of children up to 19 years old. You can bet a push to reach out to rural communities and get more children insured will be what peaks this crowds interest during the Presidents highly anticipated speech Wednesday night.