Arrest made in S'port accidental fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police have made an arrest in an accidental shooting fatality.

That accidental shooting happened Tuesday night when officers were called out to a home in the 7100 block of Bobtail Dr. in Shreveport.

Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Darrius Bourgeois and he was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon investigating, police have now arrested 22-year-old Roland White in connection to that accidental shooting.

Shreveport investigators say six people were inside the home when it happened, and four were in a room with the victim when the gun went off.

Investigators say White was allegedly pointing the gun at Bourgeois when the gun went off, hitting Bourgeois in the head.

White has since been booked into the Shreveport City Jail with a manslaughter charge.

This fatal shooting makes Shreveport's 26th homicide.

