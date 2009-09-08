Reward offered in Athens' bank robbery

CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Gibsland Bank and Trust is offering a $5,000 reward for information that can help authorities capture the person who robbed the bank back on September 1.

About 8:00 am that morning, a man entered the bank's branch in Athens and took an undisclosed amount of money. He then ran out the back door of the bank.

The reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to call Claiborne Parish Detective Ben Booth at 318-927-9800 or 318-927-2011.

You may also call the Gibsland Bank and Trust main office at 318-843-6228 or the Athens' branch office at 318-258-3123.

