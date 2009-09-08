S. AR mayor facing second theft charge

GARLAND CITY, AR (KSLA) - Garland City Mayor Yvonne Dockery may face more legal troubles after authorities arrested her Tuesday on a second charge of theft.

Dockery was in Miller County court Tuesday facing a judge on charges she cashed an unsigned paycheck. While there, Dockery was booked on a charge of theft over $2,500.

Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Brent Haltom says the theft charge is because Dockery allegedly received more money than she's suppose to in her salary.

Dockery plead not guilty to the new charge. She was allowed to remain free on her original bond of $50,000.

Haltom says Dockery's court date was set for October 27.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.