Grambling mayor arraignment delayed

GRAMBLING, LA (KSLA) - Arraignment for Grambling, LA Mayor Martha Andrus on criminal charges for malfeasance in office was delayed yet again Tuesday.
Lincoln Parish District Attorney Robert Levy had recused himself from the case against Andrus.
Concordia Parish District Attorney Brad Burget had been designated to assist the Lincoln Parish District Attorney's office in prosecuting Andrus.
Andrus was arrested back in March on two counts of unauthorized use of a movable and two counts of malfeasance in office.
Andrus is also accused of using city funds to bail two city employees out of jail.
In the meantime, Grambling City Council members are pursuing a court order to remove Andrus from office, allegedly for her ongoing mishandling of city funds.
