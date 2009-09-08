Accused Shreveport serial arsonist in court

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport man accused of setting several fires in downtown Shreveport was in Caddo court Tuesday morning.

39-year-old Gary Vinson faces 10 counts of simple arson and two counts of aggravated arson.

Vinson is accused of intentionally setting the fire at the Shreveport Regional Arts Council in August.

Upon arresting Vinson, Shreveport Fire investigators say Vinson confessed to setting the fire at the SRAC offices along with seven other fires around Shreveport that morning.

Investigators have also been able to connect Vinson to several other fires throughout Shreveport between June and August of 2009.

