S'port teen in court for murder of 17-month-old

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A teen facing a charge of first-degree murder went before a Caddo Parish judge Tuesday morning.

19-year-old Darrius Williams allegedly fired several shots into a home on Lillian St. back in August of 2008.

Investigators say that one of those shots hit 17-month-old LeGary Adams who was asleep in his crib at the time of the shooting.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.