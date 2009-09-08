Man back in Caddo court for death of S'port teen

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -The Caddo Parish courts dockets were expected to be quite packed Tuesday morning.

20-year-old Norman Donald Heflin was in court Tuesday morning for arguments and hearings.

Heflin faces a charge of 2nd degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Phillipe Livigni back on June 5th at University Elementary School, located in the 9900 block of Smitherman St. in Shreveport.

Heflin along with 20-year-old Joshua Parker allegedly met Livigni at the school for some sort of meeting and shortly after someone pulled out a gun and Livigni ended up being shot in the back.

He later died at the hospital.

Agents with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force caught Heflin two weeks later in Massachusetts. Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for the very latest.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.