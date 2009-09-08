SPD search for El Camino driver in hit and run accident

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport driver is facing hit and run charges after a major accident Monday night in Shreveport.

The accident happened near the corner of Fairfield and Stoner Ave. just after 8:30 p.m.

According to Shreveport Police working the accident, the driver of an El Camino was headed south on Fairfield when it collided with a car making a turn onto Fairfield.

The driver of the other car was transported to the hospital to be treated for possible head injuries. Police say the driver of the El Camino fled the scene.

That driver when found will face a charge of hit and run say police.

