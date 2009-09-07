Labor Day begins with fight in S'port

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Labor Day started off with a violent public brawl for one Shreveport family.

It all happened around 7:30a.m. Monday morning.

Shreveport Police were called to the 2700 block of Bibb Street, after a report of two brothers fighting in the front yard.

Police say one man was drunk.

After police ordered the men to stop fighting they allegedly didn't listen, and an officer tased one of them.

He was taken to jail on battery charges as well as public intoxication.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.