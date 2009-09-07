SPD searching for suspected armed robber

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police need your help in locating a suspected armed robber.

Police say it happened earlier today at the Chevron gas station in the 7400 block of Mansfield Road.

Police say a suspect walked into the station, demanded money from the clerk and then took off.

At this time police do not have a description of the suspect.

Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for the very latest.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.