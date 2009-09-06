Arrests in weekend murder investigation

By Nick Guillory - email | bio | Twitter

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police have now made three arrests in the investigation of a weekend murder.

It all started when police tell KSLA News 12 they received a call from a man who claimed he had shot someone at a Wendy's. When police arrived at the scene, they didn't find a body-that came later.

Tonight, Shreveport Police have three Caddo Parish residents in custody. Police identify James Roach as the caller who reportedly confessed to the shooting. He faces a charge of second degree murder. Adam and Ashley Nail both face a charge of principal to second degree murder. All from Caddo Parish.

The crime scene was located in Caddo Parish off Lakeshore Drive. Police said Ashley Nail is the woman who led them to the site and the body after calling 911.

When they first met her near the Wendy's restaurant, they said Nail was covered in blood. Police have not released the name of the murder victim, yet.

They are calling the shooting death the result of a 'drug deal gone bad' and describe James Roach as the shooter.

Shreveport Police credit the teamwork with Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies is what led them to the quick arrests.

