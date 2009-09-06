Arrests in weekend murder investigation

By Nick Guillory - email | bio | Twitter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police have now made three arrests in the investigation of a weekend murder.
It all started when police tell KSLA News 12 they received a call from a man who claimed he had shot someone at a Wendy's. When police arrived at the scene, they didn't find a body-that came later.
Tonight, Shreveport Police have three Caddo Parish residents in custody. Police identify James Roach as the caller who reportedly confessed to the shooting. He faces a charge of second degree murder. Adam and Ashley Nail both face a charge of principal to second degree murder. All from Caddo Parish.
The crime scene was located in Caddo Parish off Lakeshore Drive. Police said Ashley Nail is the woman who led them to the site and the body after calling 911.
When they first met her near the Wendy's restaurant, they said Nail was covered in blood. Police have not released the name of the murder victim, yet.
They are calling the shooting death the result of a 'drug deal gone bad' and describe James Roach as the shooter.
Shreveport Police credit the teamwork with Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies is what led them to the quick arrests.
©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>