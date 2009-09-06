Two arrested in S'port after Easter fatal crash

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Two Ark-La-Tex women now faces charges following a fatal crash during the Easter weekend in 2009.
Shreveport Police arrested Shirley Mourning and Rashunda Docks in connection to a deadly crash that happened on Broadway Ave. and Tate St. earlier this year.
That crash killed two passengers, including a two-year-old girl, who investigators say was not properly restrained.
Investigators say the fact that the child was not properly restrained led them to the charge of negligent homicide against Mourning.
Mourning was arrested in Shreveport Friday night.
Docks, the driver of the other car, now faces charges of drunk driving and two counts of vehicular homicide.
