Longview shooting ends with one dead

LONGVIEW, TX (KSLA) -A shooting in Longview, Texas Friday night leaves one person dead and another in police custody.
That shooting happened just before 7: 30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 400 block of Helane Ln. in Longview.
According to Longview Police the victim and the suspect knew each other and had been in some sort of argument before the shooting occurred.
No names have yet to be released and Longview Police are still investigating.
