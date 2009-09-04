Miller County shooting suspect in court

MILLER COUNTY, AR (KSLA) -A dispute about the mother of an Ark-La-Tex man led to a deadly shooting Thursday night.

KSLA News 12 was inside the courtroom on Friday for the bond hearing of Jeffrey Walhaven, who is suspected of killing 43-year-old Greg Walker.

The shooting took place, according to investigators at Walker's home on County Rd. 7 in Miller County, Arkansas.

Walhaven is now in the Miller County Jail with bond set at $100,000.

