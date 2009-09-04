Miller County shooting suspect in court

MILLER COUNTY, AR (KSLA) -A dispute about the mother of an Ark-La-Tex man led to a deadly shooting Thursday night.
KSLA News 12 was inside the courtroom on Friday for the bond hearing of Jeffrey Walhaven, who is suspected of killing 43-year-old Greg Walker.
The shooting took place, according to investigators at Walker's home on County Rd. 7 in Miller County, Arkansas.
Walhaven is now in the Miller County Jail with bond set at $100,000.
©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>