Three city inspectors terminated

By Ben Wolf

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - We begin tonight with the fate of three city inspectors arrested just days ago.

Jackie Mandigo, Ray Jones, and Daniel LaCour all met separately with city officials -- including Shreveport city attorney Terri Scott -- this afternoon.

Jackie Mandigo and Daniel LaCour received word after their hearings that city officials had terminated them, but Ray Jones didn't get the same notice.

City councilman Ron Webb reports that's because Jones stormed out before the meeting was even over.

That will force the city to mail him his termination notice.

From handcuffs on Monday to closed hearings on Thursday, we now know inspectors Jackie Mandigo, Daniel LaCour, and Ray Jones will no longer work for the city.

"Believe me if there's more that's doing that, I want them gone as well," said Shreveport city councilwoman Joyce Bowman.

Bowman is still furious about the allegations of fraud within the office of community development.

Part of the fury stems from the fact she says she asked external auditors six months ago to look into the department -- external auditors she claims the city paid more than $200,000 dollars for.

"If they didn't find the information that led up to some of this stuff, then we should have our money back," said Bowman.

Helen Davis lives in Bowman's district and is one of the victims in the fraud investigation.

She thanks the mayor for his apology about the electrical problems in her home, but doesn't know about trusting the 'limited repair program' in the future.

"I don't know whether I will or not. I can't answer that," said Davis.

"I don't know how they could trust it either. I don't trust it anymore," said Bowman.

When asked if he expected more allegations of wrongdoing within the city, Mayor Glover had this to say:

"I'm going to allow this process to move forward based upon where the evidence will lead it, and so I don't want to look to prejudice the process. I simply want to ensure that we follow it where ever this particular investigative process will take it."

That process includes the mayor's office, city council, sheriff's office, and federal agents all investigating the matter.

There will be a city council meeting Friday due to the Labor Day holiday.

