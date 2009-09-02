Disturbing sight leads to arrest on bestiality charges

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - An Ark-La-Tex man has been arrested after allegedly having intercourse with an animal.

A Texarkana, Arkansas, officer was called to a field in the 1600 block of East 24th Street on Monday, where he found a man engaging in what appeared to be intercourse with a horse.

The officer says he recognized the man as Harry Johnson, a local homeless man and a familiar face to local law enforcement.

Johnson allegedly tried to pull up his pants and run, but was taken into custody without incident.

He's now charged with bestiality and fleeing.

