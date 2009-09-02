Man found guilty of aggravated incest

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport man will spend the next 20 years in prison with hard labor after being found guilty of aggravated incest.

Twenty-six-year-old Patrick Ashley was sentenced today in Caddo Parish.

He was found guilty of sexually assaulting a four-year-old relative back in July of 2007.

