Keithville man accused of molesting 2 juveniles

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Caddo Parish authorities have arrested a Keithville man, accused of molesting two juveniles.

Detectives say 44-year-old Jimmie Carl Lee is charged with having illegal and inappropriate sexual contact with two under-age girls. Once in 2001 with a nine-year-old and again in 2004 with a girl who was then 8-years-old.

Lee remains in the Caddo Correctional Center on a $150,000 bond.

