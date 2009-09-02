2 Ark-La-Tex drug busts

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Two people were arrested after two separate drug busts in the Ark-La-Tex. One person was arrested after authorities found marijuana and a large amount of cash.

Investigators with the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit say they found about 12 pounds of suspected marijuana and $27,000 in cash.

And in Garland City, Arkansas, a task force brought its six month-long drug investigation to a head. One arrest was made and investigators are looking for three more suspects.

Investigators say they found marijuana and cocaine in the bust.

The search warrants were executed by the Miller County Sheriff's Department, along with the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force.

