Shreveport man charged with murder in court

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -27-year-old Charles Evans of Shreveport was in a Caddo Parish court Wednesday facing a 2nd degree murder charge.
Evans allegedly shot and killed 16-year-old Latora Wiley of Shreveport back in November of 2007.
According to police, Evans allegedly shot both Wiley and 17-year-old Terrence Washington during a drive-by shooting.
Evans was arrested just hours after the shooting.
Detectives allegedly found a nine millimeter pistol in the garage of a home in the 500 block of Sassafras St, which police had believed to have been used in the shootings.
Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for the very latest on this story.
©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>