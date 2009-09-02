Shreveport man charged with murder in court

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -27-year-old Charles Evans of Shreveport was in a Caddo Parish court Wednesday facing a 2nd degree murder charge.

Evans allegedly shot and killed 16-year-old Latora Wiley of Shreveport back in November of 2007.

According to police, Evans allegedly shot both Wiley and 17-year-old Terrence Washington during a drive-by shooting.

Evans was arrested just hours after the shooting.

Detectives allegedly found a nine millimeter pistol in the garage of a home in the 500 block of Sassafras St, which police had believed to have been used in the shootings.

