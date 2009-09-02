S'port man in court for 2004 murder

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -35-year-old Nathan Arnold was in court Wednesday facing a 2nd degree murder charge.

Arnold allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Richard Henry back in October of 2004.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of West Maple Street in Shreveport. Investigators say Henry was shot several times with an assault rifle and died at the scene.



Caddo Parish Judge Mike Pittman is hearing Arnold's case and stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for the very latest developments.

