Brothers in Caddo court for 2nd degree attempted murder

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -Two Shreveport brothers were in court Wednesday for arguments and hearings before Judge Leon Emanuel.

24-year-old Jacory Adams and 19-year-old Travarrius Adams both face charges of attempted 2nd degree murder for a violent shooting back in October 2008.

The shooting happened at the corner of Hearne Ave. and DeSoto St. in Shreveport.

According to police, the juvenile, Mario Jackson, was standing at a bus stop with his mother when the two shot him.

Later, a Shreveport Crime Stoppers tip led authorities to the suspects wanted in connection to the shooting.

Police caught up with Jacory Adams at a home in the 2500 block of Malcolm St.

Police say when they arrived to arrest Jacory, he refused to come out so a K-9 was sent in. Police say Adams was bit once in the leg by the dog.

