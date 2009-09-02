Smokehouse becomes house full of smoke - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Smokehouse becomes house full of smoke

By Liz Elan - bio | email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -  A fire at Grady's Smokehouse and BBQ burned up a smoke pit cooking some food just after 5am Wednesday.   The fire shut down Hearne Avenue in both directions in the 4100 block.  The fire department was able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.  The Business was damaged but not destroyed.

Powered by Frankly