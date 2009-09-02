Have you seen this West Carroll Parish jail escapee?

WEST CARROLL PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Officials in West Carroll Parish are on the lookout for a jail escapee.

The escapee is Christopher Nichols, and he's an inmate of the West Carroll Parish Jail.

Authorities say he walked away from a work detail, around 1pm Tuesday afternoon.

They say Nichols was last seen wearing blue, Docker type slacks and an orange pullover shirt.

He might also be driving a stolen, white, 2002 GMC pickup truck.

If you see this man, call the West Carroll Sheriff's Office at 318-428-2331.

