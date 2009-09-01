Man allegedly behind kidnapping and shooting, in custody

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Investigators have captured a man wanted for allegedly kidnapping two people and shooting another.

His name is Christopher Johnson and has the street name of "Psycho." U.S. Marshals captured him right before he tried to get on a bus to flee the Ark-La-Tex.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Johnson in Marshall, Texas after they got a tip that Johnson asked for a ticket anywhere out of town.

Authorities were fortunate they had investigators in the area and were able to locate Johnson just 3 minutes after the tip.

He is wanted for allegedly kidnapping a woman from a Family Dollar store in Bossier City back on August 12th.

Police also say he held a man at gunpoint in a home in the 2800 block of Logan Street in Shreveport and then kidnapped him yesterday.

Finally, police say Johnson shot a woman four times today inside that same house on Logan Street.

That's when he allegedly went to Marshall, Texas with an accomplice.

Now that victim is surgery and is in stable condition inside LSU Hospital.

