Shreveport Police arrest rape suspect

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Shreveport Police have arrested a Shreveport man accused of rape.

29-year-old Ketric Carter is now in police custody facing a forcible rape charge.

It all unfolded according to Shreveport Police, back on August 17th, when police were alerted to a sexual assault.

Police say the female victim told officers that a male suspect allegedly took her to a wooded area and raped her.

Upon investigating, police were able to locate and arrest Carter. He is now in the Shreveport City Jail on an outstanding warrant for forcible rape with bond set at $200,000.

