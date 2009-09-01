Natchitoches parish man arrested for solicitation - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Natchitoches parish man arrested for solicitation

Evan Johnson (Source: Natchitoches Sheriff's Office) Evan Johnson (Source: Natchitoches Sheriff's Office)

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) -Natchitoches Parish deputies have arrested a Goldonna man and charged him with computer-aided solicitation of a minor. 

According to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff, deputies ended a five month investigation with the arrest of 18-year-old Evan Johnson.

Johnson allegedly had repeatedly text messaged a female juvenile, requesting nude photos of her, say deputies.

Johnson is now in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a $2500 bond.

