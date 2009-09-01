Texarkana, AR police arrest suspect in area burglaries

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - Texarkana, Arkansas police may have solved a rash of robberies with the recent arrest of a suspect.

20-year-old Marshall Lennon was taken into custody and charged with six counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm.

Police believe Lennon is responsible for recent robberies around the North Stateline and Interstate 30 area of Texarkana, Arkansas.

It is believed by police that Lennon is responsible for other robberies in the area.

Police urge that anyone with information on these crimes or the suspect to call Texarkana, Arkansas Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

