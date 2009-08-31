Contractor's work with Comm. Dev. led to investigation

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says the investigation started because the sheriff's office was curious about the involvement of one contractor, namely Alphonso Williams.

Earlier in 2009, Williams was involved in a lawsuit with City Councilman Calvin Lester.

Both men were sued by Shreveport Businessman Denzil Blount, who claimed Williams and Lester conspired to put Blount out of business.

The court sided with Blount, and ordered Williams and Lester to pay for the damages.

During Monday's news conference, he was asked if the earlier case involving Williams prompted the Community Development investigation. His response was, "I really don't want to get into that. I'll let you surmise for yourself."

Prator did say more arrests could be coming as a result of this investigation.

