Citizen tip helps SPD arrest 4 burglary suspects

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Shreveport Police now has four burglary suspects in custody and its all thanks in part to a tip from a citizen.

Officers seized several items believed to have been stolen from Shreveport homes including more than 10 rifles, handguns, one big screen television and some computer and camera equipment.

Police say some of the items were reported stolen from a home in the 700 block of Washington St. Friday morning.

Officers were able to close in on the alleged criminals when a citizen called about some suspicious activity involving a group of men with weapons.

"It's a perfect example of how working with the community that we're sworn to protect what benefits can pay off," said Shreveport Police Public Information Officer Bill Goodin. "Obviously we were able to recover the gentlemen's property within a relatively short time frame in part to diligence of our officers and someone stepping up and saying this is suspicious activity, I'm gonna report it."

The suspects were taken into custody by police in the 400 block of Wyandotte. Charges are still pending. Police say anytime you see anything suspicious, call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

