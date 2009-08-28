S’ port teen found guilty of murder

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Friday, a Caddo jury found seventeen year old Corenza Kelly guilty as charged in the murder of the owner of goody's beauty shop two years ago.

Police said that Kelly, then fifteen years old, tried to rob the beauty shop located on Fairfield and 70th in Shreveport.

Kelly reportedly shot the owner, Myoung Ellis, in the head. She died the next day.

Kelly faces life in prison for the second degree murder conviction.

He has not been formally sentenced.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.