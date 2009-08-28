Dangerous federal fugitive arrested in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A former Crips gang member on the run from federal authorities for two years was arrested in Bossier City late Thursday.

Police say 34-year-old Marcus Bentley was wanted on a federal warrant for racketeering. According to police, Bentley was one of 28 Crips gang members indicted under the RICO act. All 28 were charged with forming a criminal enterprise to engage in illegal activities including murder, drug trafficking and prostitution.

Police Chief Mike Halphen said they got a tip from police in Wichita, Kansas that Bentley was the Red Carpet Inn in the 1900 block of Airline Drive. Police began watching the hotel, then later got information that confirmed Bentley was there. Members of the department's Street Crimes Interdiction Unit, Narcotics Unit and K-9 Unit arrested Bentley without incident. Police say Bentley had been at the hotel for the past two months.

Bentley is currently at the Bossier Parish Jail awaiting extradition back to Kansas. Police say he was the last of the 28 indicted gang members to be taken into custody.

