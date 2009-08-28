Bossier Police search for theft suspect

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -Bossier City Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who they say stole from a woman's account.

Police say the man was caught on security camera making a withdrawal from a woman's account at an ATM machine in Bossier City.

Police say the suspect may have stolen more than $2,000 from the woman's account.

Investigators are right now looking into the possibility that the suspect may have created a duplicate card with information from the victim's bank card.

Security cameras also showed the suspect's car, a white Pontiac Grand AM with dark tinted windows and a tinted license plate number.

Police urge that if you have information pertaining to this crime or the suspect to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8648.

