Two TX women arrested in AR for possession

MILLER COUNTY, AR (KSLA) -Miller County officials arrested two women Thursday for possession of marijuana following a routine traffic stop.

KSLA News 12 was there when Devin Austin and Abigail Curry were brought in after Arkansas State Police trooper Adam Penner reportedly found the marijuana in their car, approximately 150lbs.

The bust happened at mile marker 13 eastbound on Interstate 30 when the two women were pulled over for a routine traffic stop.

According to Trooper Penner, the women refused consent to search, but when the drug dog hit on the trunk, the trooper found several plastic tubs filled with marijuana.

Both girls are from San Antonio, Texas and were traveling from there to Little Rock, Arkansas.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.