Caddo-S'port Financial Crimes busts counterfeit goods ring

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Ark-La-Tex authorities busted several people for allegedly selling counterfeit goods.

Officials say a two-day raid throughout the City of Shreveport turned up more than $200,000 worth of fake designer shoes, purses, and other merchandise.

The Shreveport Police Dept., Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and Caddo District Attorney's Office teamed up on the effort.

They say the sales could end up benefiting terrorist cells across the world.

"They are going to Dallas or Houston, most of the time a lot of if comes from Mississippi," said Eff Gilmore with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force. "They can order it from different locations like Chicago or Miami." "They think they are ordering a true product, but they are not."

Police believe 98 percent of the goods originate in China.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.