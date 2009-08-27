Shreveport man arrested for growing marijuana

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A marijuana patch found tucked away in the woods of Keithville, Louisiana has led to the arrest of a Shreveport man.

A man on a tractor alerted the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office after he discovered 18 plants in the woods near the 3200 block of Hummingbird Ln. in Keithville.

Agents later arrested 34-year-old Richie Williams for growing the marijuana.

Authorities followed a trail from the patch to a nearby house, which belonged to a family friend of Williams'.

Williams is now in the Caddo Correctional Center facing a charge of cultivation of marijuana.

