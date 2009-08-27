Texarkana, Texas men in Federal court

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - A Texarkana, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison following a drug possession indictment.

38-year-old Oscar Stewart of Texarkana, Texas will now serve 33 months in a federal prison for possession of cocaine, according to the Federal Eastern District of Texas courts.

Back in 2008, Stewart was indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with federal drug trafficking crimes.

Also out of Texarkana, Texas 41-year-old Terry Williams plead guilty to bank robbery charges in federal district court Wednesday.

Williams allegedly robbed the Capitol 1 Bank in the4800 block of Texas Blvd. in Texarkana.

Williams has yet to be sentenced, but he is facing up to 20 years in federal prison.

