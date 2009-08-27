Two jump in Red River from Bossier Railroad Bridge

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -Several Caddo and Bossier search and rescue crews were out early Thursday morning after reports of two men jumping into the Red River.

Bossier City Police say that just before 1 a.m., a group of people were hanging out at a railroad bridge behind Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City.

Two men in the group jumped into the Red River on purpose from the bridge, say Bossier City Police Public Information Officer, Mark Natale.

Police say one of the two men swam to the Bossier side of the Red River, but the other jumper went out of sight.

Authorities say search and rescue crews from both Caddo and Bossier Sheriff's Offices, Bossier Police and Fire Departments, Life Air and K-9 units were all out near the casino and Shreveport shoreline searching for the second man.

Nearly two hours later, the search for the missing jumper was called off when the swimmer reportedly showed up a house nearby.

The two men who jumped of the bridge plus one person who was on the bridge faces charged.

The missing jumper, 29 year old Monrico Robinson, the other jumper 29 year old David Byles and 21 year old Austin Behan all face disturbing the peace charges.

Robinson and Byles also face a charge of criminal trespassing.





©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.