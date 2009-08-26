S'port man shot in attempted murder incident

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -One Shreveport man is facing an attempted murder charge following a verbal altercation that turned physical, late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Alma St. around 11: 45 p.m.

According to Shreveport Police, two men, who have been identified as Akeelam Theus and Eric Jackson, both of Shreveport, were involved in an altercation.

Police say during the altercation, Theus shot at Jackson and Jackson returned fire, hitting Theus in the leg before fleeing the scene.

Theus reportedly showed up at LSU Hospital a while later to be treated for his gunshot wound.

Police have since arrested Theus and he now faces a 2nd degree attempted murder charge. Jackson was not injured during the shooting and police say no charges are pending for Jackson at this time.

Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for the very latest on this still developing story.



©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.