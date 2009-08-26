S'port man shot in attempted murder incident

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -One Shreveport man is facing an attempted murder charge following a verbal altercation that turned physical, late Tuesday night.
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Alma St. around 11: 45 p.m.
According to Shreveport Police, two men, who have been identified as Akeelam Theus and Eric Jackson, both of Shreveport, were involved in an altercation.
Police say during the altercation, Theus shot at Jackson and Jackson returned fire, hitting Theus in the leg before fleeing the scene.
Theus reportedly showed up at LSU Hospital a while later to be treated for his gunshot wound.
Police have since arrested Theus and he now faces a 2nd degree attempted murder charge. Jackson was not injured during the shooting and police say no charges are pending for Jackson at this time.
Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for the very latest on this still developing story.
©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>