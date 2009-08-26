S' port man shot to death in robbery

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning that left one man dead.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 300 block of Mayfair, in Shreveport's Cherokee Park neighborhood.

Detectives said that there were three men wearing all black with bandanas on waiting outside the home.

They forced a woman inside as she was arriving home from work.

The men, according to detectives, then demanded money from her and took her into the bedroom where her boyfriend was sleeping.

The boyfriend then reportedly woke up and got into a fight with one of the suspects.

During the fight, it is said that several shots were fired and the woman's boyfriend was hit twice.

He was rushed to LSU Hospital where he later died.

The victim has not yet been identified, and a search continues for the suspects.

